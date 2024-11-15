Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,099 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,157,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,366.80. This trade represents a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,544 shares of company stock worth $35,717,201. 21.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.95, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

