Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

