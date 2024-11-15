Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 38,300 Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

