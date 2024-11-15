Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.66 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.