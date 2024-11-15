Versor Investments LP Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 113,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $3,448,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $181.21 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.57 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day moving average of $168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

