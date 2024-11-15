Versor Investments LP Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 925,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,563,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,511,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of FSM opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.58. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSM

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.