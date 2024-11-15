Versor Investments LP Invests $457,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,216,581.84. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.