Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $439,583.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,220.88. The trade was a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $153.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.87. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

