Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $139.80 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,902. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

