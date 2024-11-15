Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,662,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after buying an additional 345,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $4,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,949,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Safehold Stock Down 1.0 %

SAFE opened at $20.13 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 37.83 and a current ratio of 37.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

