Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $493.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.10 and a 200 day moving average of $412.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

