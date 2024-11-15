Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 23.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday.

CARS opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.10. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

