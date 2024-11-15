Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 265,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,862 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,106,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ichor by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICHR opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

