Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FMC by 483.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

