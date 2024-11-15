Versor Investments LP Sells 3,243 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $76.90 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

