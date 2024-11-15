Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vital Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Vital Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vital Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.