Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
SEAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.18.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
