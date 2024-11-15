Weil Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $170.38 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.77 billion, a PE ratio of 148.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

