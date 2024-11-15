Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.