What is Cormark’s Forecast for Galiano Gold FY2026 Earnings?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

TSE:GAU opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59.

Insider Activity at Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

In other news, Director Judith Mosely sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$89,595.00. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.