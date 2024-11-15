What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Shopify FY2025 Earnings?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 16.84%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $115.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

