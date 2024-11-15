What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:CF FY2025 Earnings?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.60 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CF opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$985.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.50 and a one year high of C$10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

