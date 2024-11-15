What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for ZVRA Q4 Earnings?

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 177.96%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.
About Zevra Therapeutics
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
