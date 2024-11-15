What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for SPHR Q1 Earnings?

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the company will earn ($2.69) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($9.60) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPHR. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of SPHR opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.37. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,167,000 after acquiring an additional 419,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,651 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 673,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

