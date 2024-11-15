Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report) by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEL opened at $81.27 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.