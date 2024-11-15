Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MVF. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MVF opened at $7.36 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.