Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,994 Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 34.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 872,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 223,352 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 148.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

RGT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

