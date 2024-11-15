Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,074 Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Global Lights Acquisition by 1,402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Lights Acquisition alerts:

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLAC stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.