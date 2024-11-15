Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $66,000 Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,968 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 133,761 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.84 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,825,413 shares in the company, valued at $420,365,359.89. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,586,189 shares of company stock valued at $11,970,770.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

