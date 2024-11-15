Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

