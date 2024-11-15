Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

