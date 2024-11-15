Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $281,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BWG opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

