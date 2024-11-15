Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 81.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 70.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

ZTR stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

