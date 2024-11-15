Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Launch One Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Launch One Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPAA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

About Launch One Acquisition

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

