Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,068 Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWKS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 13,157.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,319,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,854 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 444,712 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,423,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 404.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.40 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company’s consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

