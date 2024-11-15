Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 369.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 588,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $4.75.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

