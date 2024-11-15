Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 10,732 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSVRW opened at $1.34 on Friday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.