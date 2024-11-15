Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,212 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.42 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

