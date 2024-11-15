Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for F5 Earnings

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.56.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

F5 announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $897,594. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6,700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 48.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

