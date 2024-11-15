Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

ZETA stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $28,698,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 929,800 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

