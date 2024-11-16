10,067 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

