12,896 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 912,250 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 294.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after buying an additional 663,089 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,706,000 after buying an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 492,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

