1,630 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.12. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $212,091.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,903.76. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $116,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,872.23. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,796 shares of company stock worth $4,177,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

