1,934 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 2,556.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,881 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,099,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 510.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Li Auto Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LI opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

