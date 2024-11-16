19,731 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

