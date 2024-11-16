2,131 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 83.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after purchasing an additional 881,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 675.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 845,470 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,040,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,117,000 after buying an additional 465,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after acquiring an additional 391,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. The trade was a 27.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. This represents a 38.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

