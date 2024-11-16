3,436 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 22,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 22,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 7.8 %

OMC stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

