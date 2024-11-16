70,230 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,367.45. This trade represents a 15.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

