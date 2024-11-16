888 (LON:888) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.18 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.11). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 733,225 shares trading hands.

888 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

