AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

VLVLY stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

